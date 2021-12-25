PM Modi's COVID Vaccine Booster Announcement A Very Welcoming Step, Says Dr Shashank Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his sudden address to the nation on Saturday evening, announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. This comes on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given a nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 to 18 years of age for emergency use.

PM Modi also announced that healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses (COVID booster doses)" from January 10, 2022. He also stated that citizens above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail of a 'precaution dose' of COVID vaccine on the doctor's advice from January 10, 2022. Maharashtra task force member Shashank Joshi called it a 'very welcoming step.'

Shashank Joshi said, "This is a very welcoming step. I would also congratulate Republic TV in leading the moment for the booster dose, it is a welcome sign. It is a very well-thought-out strategy of protecting the healthcare and frontline workers. The children between 15-18 are considered to be between 10th and 12th grade, and at a certain level, a larger coverage will come, people with co-morbidities senior citizens are also covered. So it has been a calibrated approach." "But the most important message the Prime Minister gave is the need for double masking, need not spread rumours as well as panic regarding the new variant, and behaving sensibly, appropriately and responsibly, I think those were the key takeaways. Showing the path that India can lead evolved, in terms of not only vaccine equity but also in additional doses to protect the most vulnerable group. He has struck a perfect balance which is not easy," he added.

Omicron tally in India

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday morning. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum with 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

India's COVID tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities. The daily rise in new Coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

Image: Facebook/DrShashankJoshi/ANI