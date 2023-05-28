PM Modi's Crackdown On Corruption Led Oppn To Go After Him: Mahesh Jethmalani

The Opposition's decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament had no ideological ground, said senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Jethmalani after the Congress and at least 20 other parties decided to not partake in the historic moment. Jethmalani, criticising the Opposition for boycotting the event, said the Opposition hates PM Modi for his stringent action against their acts of corruption and economic misdeeds. "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi went after the acts of corruption of Opposition leaders, they have united and are now going after him," Jethmalani said.

The Rajya Sabha MP called the Congress boycott of the new Parliament inauguration laughable and recalled the time when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi inaugurated a number of new projects despite not holding any constitutional position.

He also said the government had made repeated attempts to reach out to the Opposition appealing to them to not boycott the event, but to no avail. "I think there was a repeated outreach attempt on the part of the prime minister and the home minister, but they were absolutely intransigent. In the end, the divide became so wide between the ruling party and the opposition that, leading up to the election year, the opposition parties are going to not cooperate with the government at all on any issue."

'Real issue is the angst'

"The Prime Minister had asked the Opposition to unite on the auspicious occasion and urged them to join the ceremony and put any contentious issues behind. He had appealed to the Opposition saying that it is your Parliament. It is as much the Opposition's Parliament as it is the ruling party's. But they stood on an extremely non-ideological issue on who is to inaugurate the Parliament. The real issue is the angst over the action against their corruption by investigating agencies, who have been given a free hand by the PM to act against anyone who is engaged in such activities."

“Anything, which is going to symbolise national unity whether the new Parliament or the Sengol, the entire opposition should have stood behind the government on both the issues. There was no reason to boycott the function. There is history replete with examples of the chief ministers inaugurating the state assemblies or part of assembly and not by the concerned governor. So, the opposition’s reason was completely non-issue,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

'Boycott had no ideological ground'

Counting reasons for why the Opposition decided against attending the inauguration, Jethmalani said, "The idea of the new-Parliament House was completely conceived by the PM. He conceived it, he had the vision, he had the idea, he knew what the interior would be like. So, I think it was very churlish on part of the opposition. The divide was only because the government has taken up action against the opposition leaders, who are deeply involved in the cases of corruption."

"The boycott was not on ideological ground. They are united against the PM. Most of these opposition parties have a history of involvement in severe acts of corruption and they had this belief that they will get away with it, whatever the circumstance would be. But, when a prime minister like him comes and puts an end to all their corruption. Takes them for their economic misdeeds and treats them like any other economic criminal should be treated, then they start getting against him. The action on corruption has brought these people together.”

'Opposition trying to find an excuse'

The senior advocate further said the Opposition is trying to build a political narrative around the issue. Jethmalani said the Opposition had boycotted the Constitution Day event despite the President presiding over it, they opposed the GST rollout at the midnight session of Parliament and obstructed the President of India's first speech which she made earlier this year in a joint session of Parliament.

"The Opposition is trying to find an excuse, but the issue is not based on constitutionalism. It is based on personal political agenda. The idea is neither ideology nor Constitution. There is no constitutional provision on who has the right to inaugurate the new Parliament building."