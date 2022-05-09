PM Modi's Direction Is Clear, Intention Is To Protect Citizens' Rights: Law Min Rijiju

As the Centre filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and avered its decision to 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is very clear. He said that through the affidavit, the intention of the Government of India has been conveyed.

Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said, "Today, we have made it very clear through an affidavit, We've conveyed the intention of GOI. PM Modi has clearly said that we will reconsider and re-examine the provisions of the sedition law. It's a colonial law. PM Modi has already taken a decision to remove all obsolete law that are irrelevant in today's time. In this process, we have already removed 115 laws. The process is still on."

"In a same manner with regards to sedition law, PM Modi's direction is very clear. I hope the court will understand it. Our intention is to protect the rights of the citizens. The sovereignty and integrity of the country is the most important for everyone. As we reconsider and re-examine the sedition law, all this will also be considered," the Union Law Minister added.

Centre: 'Laws of colonial mindset have no place'

The affidavit has been filed by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India. The government also requested the Apex Court to not take up the Sedition case until the matter is examined before an appropriate forum.The Centre has underlined that sedition, which has been analysed by the Honourable court in the Constitution Bench judgment of Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, has 'divergent views' expressed in the public domain by various jurists, academicians, intellectuals, and citizens in general.

The affidavit also underlined that PM Modi's vision for India in its 75th year of Independence is to 'shed its colonial baggage'. It stated, "The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Sedition law should be referred to a larger bench on May 10.