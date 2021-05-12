PM Modi's Emissary Takes Proactive Measures In Varanasi; Significant Dip In COVID Cases

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly chairing COVID review meetings with various stakeholders and constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation of the country, the PMO sent one of his best aides to look after the situation in Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency. PM Modi had sent his emissary AK Sharma to supervise and monitor the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi.

AK Sharma, the former IAS officer and secretary in PMO who took voluntary retirement and now MLC with the BJP, was sent to Varanasi in April. AK Sharma took proactive measures such as setting up manufacturing plants in Varanasi, anticipating the requirement of oxygen beds, concentrators, ventilators, among others upon instructions from the Prime Minister in order to contain the alarming surge of the infections in Varanasi. Sharma has worked closely with PM Modi since the time he was chief minister of Gujarat. As a result of the proactive measures, the new COVID-19 infections have come down to 700 cases per day from a peak of 2,700 cases.

Some of the proactive measures of AK Sharma upon instructions by PM Modi

24/7 model command control room in Varanasi oversaw covid management by the administration.

2 COVID hospitals, 4 oxygen plants, 125 concentrators, 45 ventilators provided in advance.

RT-PCR testing doubled from 5000-6000 to 12000 per day.

Remdesivir supplies assured in Varanasi. 700 remdesivir vials supplied per day.

Oxygen availability more than tripled in a month.

Varanasi positivity ratio brought down from 40% to 13%.

From a peak of 2,700 a week back, Varanasi now reporting about 700 cases a day.

70,000 medical kits distributed in rural areas. Rural outreach made early.

Rural calls at the control room came down from 800 to 100 per day now.

On April 19, PM Modi conducted a review meeting for his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi as the city is witnessing a higher number of COVID-19 cases. The Prime Minister had instructed the administration to stand by the people of Varanasi with full sensitivity to fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister emphasized on tracking, tracing and testing, and directed that just like the first wave, we need to fight the second wave as well.

During the virtual conference with officials including AK Sharma, information about testing, beds, medicines, vaccine, manpower, etc. was taken by the Prime Minister for prevention and proper treatment of corona infected patients. He had thanked the medical staff while adding that in these difficult times also they are doing their duty.