“About three decades ago, I came on a visit to America as a common man, at that time I had seen the White House from outside. After becoming the Prime Minister, I have come here many times but today for the first time, the doors have been opened for the Indian - American community in such large numbers…,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the beginning of his speech at the White House in the presence of thousands of Indian Americans during the welcome accorded to him ahead of the bilateral meet between both nations today on June 22.

PM Modi got a thunderous welcome at the White House with a ceremonial guard of honour. The event also saw a performance by Penn Masala's who performed the popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', which enchanted crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi's arrival.

#WATCH | I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/JPAyiZMiby — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

PM Modi’s White House visit in 1993

Notably, as PM said during his speech today, he visited the White House in 1993 as a common citizen of India. In the picture with the White House in the background, PM Modi can be seen with a handbag and posing with his friends. Some other pics from his 1990s visit include riding a bike, enjoying a boat ride, a day on the beach, and one of him with the Universal Studios sign in the background.

In another image, he can be seen gleaning at an information board on the Apollo Spacecraft at the Space Center Houston.