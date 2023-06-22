Last Updated:

THROWBACK | PM Modi's First Washington Visit In 1993, When He Saw The White House From Outside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about his visit to the United States in 1993 when he saw the White House from outside during his address on June 22.

General News
 
| Written By
Abhishek Raval
PM Modi

PM Modi outside the White House in 1993 (left) and the Indian PM with US President Joe Biden on June 22, 1993 (right) | Image: Indian History Pics and AP


“About three decades ago, I came on a visit to America as a common man, at that time I had seen the White House from outside. After becoming the Prime Minister, I have come here many times but today for the first time, the doors have been opened for the Indian - American community in such large numbers…,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the beginning of his speech at the White House in the presence of thousands of Indian Americans during the welcome accorded to him ahead of the bilateral meet between both nations today on June 22.

PM Modi got a thunderous welcome at the White House with a ceremonial guard of honour. The event also saw a performance by Penn Masala's who performed the popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', which enchanted crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi's arrival. 

PM Modi’s White House visit in 1993

Notably, as PM said during his speech today, he visited the White House in 1993 as a common citizen of India. In the picture with the White House in the background, PM Modi can be seen with a handbag and posing with his friends. Some other pics from his 1990s visit include riding a bike, enjoying a boat ride, a day on the beach, and one of him with the Universal Studios sign in the background.    

In another image, he can be seen gleaning at an information board on the Apollo Spacecraft at the Space Center Houston. 

First Published:
COMMENT