PM Modi's Full 74th Independence Day Speech: Mega Announcements, Updates On Vaccine & J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

At the Red Fort, the Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

Hint at restoring electoral process in J&K

In a massive announcement during his Independence Day speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 last year, PM Modi said that one year has been about development. The Prime Minister added that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections.

"It was a year of a new development journey for Jammu and Kashmir. I want to thank all Panch and Sarpanch of J&K for carrying forward developmental works in the valley. The delimitation process is going on under the inspection of the Supreme Court. After it is done, I would want that there be an election in the valley, J&K should have MLAs, MPs, CM, and ministers. India is committed to take J&K forward."

Prime Minister Modi said that the Government of India fulfilled the long-pending aspiration of the people of Ladakh by bifurcating it and placing it under the Centre's administration for its development. The Prime Minister also added that like Sikkim is called an organic state, Ladakh has the potential to become a 'carbon-neutral region'.

NCC at borders

Making a new announcement that shows the Government of India's commitment towards the development of the border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Centre is expanding NCC (National Cadet Corps) in border areas. He elaborated that NCC will be ensured to 173 border and coastal districts and special training will be provided to about one lakh new NCC cadets, with girls being one-third of it.

Now the expansion of NCC will be ensured to 173 border and coastal districts of the country.



Under this campaign, special training will be given to about 1 lakh new NCC Cadets.



National Digital Health Mission

In his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi made a host of new announcements including the launch of a National Digital Health Mission under which health IDs will be given to everyone. The Prime Minister said that the completely technology-based initiative would revolutionise the health sector.

From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission, which will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said. "Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile, he added.

COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire country is pondering about a vaccine as it is still grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. In a huge statement, the Prime Minister said that blueprint to provide the vaccine is ready and India has 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases. He said that the country is waiting for the nod of scientists and health experts about the safety and sustainability of the vaccines.

"Whenever the topic of Coronavirus comes up, one thing is natural. People always ask when will the vaccine for Coronavirus be ready? I want to tell the citizens of the country. The scientists in our country and their capabilities are like a 'rishi muni' (sage). In their laboratories, they are working hard and focusing on their work. In India, not one but three vaccines are in testing stages. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said.

Message to China

Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from Red Fort, in a message to both Pakistan and China. In his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.

Asserting that the respect for India's sovereignty is supreme and that the world has seen in Ladakh what India's brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve, Modi said,"I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort." "From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country have responded in the language they understand," Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country. The Prime Minister's comments came in the midst of India's border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and rising incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.



Extended neighborhood concept

Sending a message to the world about India's renewed view on its foreign policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has boosted its bilateral ties with all countries in its extended neighbourhood and noted that leaders of South Asian countries have a big responsibility to maintain peace in the region. Thought, the Narendra Modi government has laid focus on India's immediate neighbourhood as part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Prime Minister today said that neighbour is not just the one with whom there is sharing of borders but also "those with whom our heart stays connected".

"South Asia is home to one-fourth of the world's population. We can create great opportunities. Leaders of these countries have a big responsibility to maintain peace," the Prime Minister said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"Today's neighbour is not just the one with whom we share our borders but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I am happy that in past some time, India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood'," the Prime Minister added.

Optical fibre and a new policy on cybersecurity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the task to connect India's over six lakh villages with optical fiber network will be completed in the next 1,000 days. Besides, high-speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fiber cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period, he said. He pointed out that only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibere cable before 2014. The Prime Minister also announced a new policy on cybersecurity to be unveiled shortly amid threats emanating from cyberspace.

Mention of sanitary pads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said that a committee has been set up to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls. He said that his government has been always concerned about the health of our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushudi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1, he said.

"This government has been always concerned about the health of our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushudi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. Also, for their weddings, we have made committees so that the money can be used at the right time," PM Modi said. "We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles. Women are now leaders, we've abolished Triple Talaq," he added.

Ram Temple

As PM Modi laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, during his speech at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day, he said that finally years-old Ram Janmabhoomi issue has been resolved peacefully.

