PM Modi's Headline Quotes: From 'weren't Able To Convince' To 'we're Repealing Farm Laws'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and further announced the repealing of the three controversial farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for almost a year on the borders of Delhi. Lauding the Indian farmers for their contribution to the Nation, PM Modi apologised for the inconvenience caused to them and made the major announcement. He conceded that the government was not able to convince the farmers regarding the laws and has now decided to repeal them.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the farmers in the country and informed that the Centre will change the crop pattern in a scientific manner for promoting zero-budget farming which means natural farming.

Top points from PM Modi's address announcing repeal of the three farm laws

Here are the most important statements made by the Prime Minister repealing the three farm laws:

"When the country gave us the opportunity to serve in 2014, we gave top priority to agricultural development and farmer welfare."

"To overcome the challenges faced by the small farmers of the country, we worked all-around on seeds, insurance, markets, and savings. Along with good quality seeds, the government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card, and micro-irrigation."

"Our government also doubled the micro-irrigation fund followed by crop loans. Annual budgets have also been raised in favour of the farmers."

"Our government brought the farm laws for the welfare of farmers, especially for the welfare of small farmers, in the interest of the agricultural world of the country, in the interest of the country, and for the bright future of the village poor."

"Despite the efforts made by our agricultural economists, scientists, and progressive farmers, we could not convince the importance of the farm laws to the farmers."

"I apologise for not being able to explain to some farmers what we wanted to do through the agriculture laws. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws and will withdraw all three bills in the upcoming Parliament session."

"In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws."

"In another important decision related to the agriculture sector, we will promote zero budget farming i.e. natural farming to change the crop pattern in a scientific manner keeping in mind the changing needs of the country."

"We will form a committee to take decisions on all the matters concerning MSPs and to make them more effective and transparent. The committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists."

