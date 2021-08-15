As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the country from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. During his address, PM Modi spoke about a number of things, including COVID-19, Olympics and startups in India. Moreover, he also highlighted the achievements and future initiatives of the government. Here are some of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech.

PM Modi's tribute to freedom fighters

PM Modi started his speech by paying tributes to the country's freedom fighters. He stated that the country is hailing the contributions of the freedom fighters during the Independence struggle. PM Modi spoke about Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan among several others.

PM Modi hails doctors, medical and frontline workers

As India continues to fight COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi also remarked the contribution of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, and other frontline workers. He remarked all those involved in the fight against the pandemic and stated that the country is thankful for their support.

Prime Minister's tribute to Olympians

As the Tokyo Olympics recently concluded, Indian athletes displayed their tremendous feat. Speaking about their performance, PM Modi remarked that the Indian youth have glorified India in Olympics. The flag hoisting and PM Modi's address was attended by the Indian athletes and sports fraternity who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi also stated that the athletes have inspired the coming generations.

PM Modi on Partition Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Remembrance Day. On Sunday, during his address at Red Fort, PM Modi said that though Independence Day is celebrated, the pain of partition still haunts India. He reiterated that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Remembrance Day.

'Sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas'

The Prime Minister asserted that in order to achieve the development goals, the country needs to change rapidly. In addition, he remarked that as a citizen, every individual needs to welcome change. The Prime Minister therefore declared the message of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas and sabka prayas'.

'More than 54 crore vaccinated': PM Modi on India's vaccination drive

Speaking on the country's fight against COVID-19, PM Modi remarked that the pandemic has come as a huge challenge for India. He added that the country has been tackling the situation as multiple challenges came up. The Prime Minister further stated that the country has put up a commendable fight as it developed indigenous vaccines. Speaking about the landmark vaccination coverage, PM Modi announced that more than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far.

PM Modi announces national infrastructure masterplan 'Gati Shakti'

One of the key highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day speech is the mega infrastructure plan 'Gati Shakti'. Asserting the need for a holistic and an integrated approach for infrastructure, PM Modi announced the government's 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana'. He added that the masterplan will ensure employment for over 100 Lakh Crore youth.

PM Modi on Indian startups

Speaking about Indian startups, PM Modi stated that thousands of new start-ups have come up in the COVID-10 era. Terming the startups as 'today's unicorns', PM Modi remarked that their market value is reaching thousands of crores. He informed that the government is assisting the startups in a number of ways like cutting down taxes, economic support, easing up rules.

PM Modi on India's tough stand against terrorism

While acknowledging that India faces the threat of terrorism, PM Modi asserted that India takes a tough stand against it. He added that by conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, India has sent a clear message to the enemies. The Prime Minister added that the country can take tough decisions.

'Need to increase collective power of the small farmers'

Another key takeaway from PM Modi's Independence Day speech is his statement on small farmers in India. The Prime Minister has expressed the need to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. He stated that new facilities should be provided to small farmers across the country. PM Modi has remarked that the small farmers must become the country's pride.