PM Modi's Image On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate To 'reinforce Awareness,' Says Govt

Responding to a question, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is to 'reinforce the message for creating awareness'. A question was raised in the upper house of the Parliament on whether it is necessary and compulsory to print photographs of the Prime Minister on the COVID vaccination certificate. In the written reply, the MoS also added that it is to aware people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour even after getting their anti-coronavirus jabs.

Due to the 'evolving nature' of the virus, it is necessary to constantly remind people to follow the virus protocols, added Pawar.

"The photograph along with the message of the prime minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest," she further added.

The MoS also clarified that the format of the vaccination compliances with the World Health Organization's (WHO) norms- message and presentation about the importance of following the protocols even after vaccination. 'All states and Union Territories are using CoWIN application for Covid-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated through CoWIN in a standard format,' the minister said.

Get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp within seconds

The Centre on Sunday, August 8 announced that people can get their COVID-19 vaccination certificate within seconds on WhatsApp. The office of the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that anyone who wants to download his/her vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and will receive the certificate at once. The announcement came two days after India registered a historic record of 50 crore doses administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive.

Follow these easy steps to get your COVID vaccination certificate

Mandviya's office offered the public, the feasibility of WhatsApp in obtaining their COVID-19 vaccination certificate in a matter of seconds. "Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," his office said in a tweet. The three steps are as follow:-

Save a contact number - +91 9013151515

Type and send 'COVID certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter one-time password (OTP). Get your certificate in seconds

