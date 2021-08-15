As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, addressed the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts. Charting India's future for the next 25 years, PM Modi coined the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

PM Modi's Full I-Day address

PM Modi salutes freedom heroes, medical fraternity & Olympians

"Be it Mahatma Gandhi or Subhash Bose, Bhagat Singh, Bismil or Chandrasekhar Azad or be it former PM Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel or Babasaheb Ambedkar, India remembers all those heroes," said PM Modi. As India prepares for the third COVID wave, PM Modi said, "In this pandemic, doctors, sanitation workers, vaccination staffs, nurses, crores of selfless workers, they all deserve out admiration".

Lauding the exemplary performance of the Olympians in Tokyo, he said, "In Olympics, the youth who have glorified India, we have those athletes with us today. I am saying that let's clap and honor these players. This is the honor of players and honour of crores of Indians. They have not only won hearts but have inspired the coming generations".

PM Modi remembers partition

Remembering the pain of partition he said, "We celebrate this independence but the pain of partition still haunts India. It was one of the biggest crisis of the previous century. Those who faced inhuman sufferings at that time, need to be remembered. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to pay tribute to all those people."

PM Modi lauds India's COVID battle

He said, "We had a lot of challenges and we have faced this with a lot of courage. We don't need to be dependent on other countries for vaccines. If India was not having its own vaccine then what would have been the case? -But today, we can proudly say that India is conducting the world's biggest vaccination drive. More than 54 crore people have taken the jab".

Cautioning India against relaxations, he added, "It is true that as compared to others, fewer people were infected here and we have been able to save many lives. This is not the subject to take pride and if we think so, it will block the future path of progress. Many children lost their parents and this suffering will always be with us".

PM Modi: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas

Aiming for a glorious future for India in the next 25 years, PM Modi said, "There is always a stage when a country progresses itself by reinventing itself and taking up new aims. Starting from today, in the next 25 years when we will complete 100 years of Independence, it is India's' 'Immortal time'.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he added.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".

PM Modi lists Central schemes & development

He said, "Roads, bank accounts for poor, Ayushman Bharat card for all, Ujjwala gas connections, pension schemes for all is what we should aim at. We have never thought of street vendors and by Swanidhi Yojana, we are connecting them with bank accounts. Har Ghar Jal mission has been intensified. In just 2 years, 4.5 crore families are getting water by tap connections directly. By 2024, we will ensure quality ration & healthcare for all. Very soon, hospitals will have their own oxygen plants."

He added, "Since 7 years, efforts are being made to ensure overall development and that no corner be left untouched. North East, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Coastal belts, Adivasi habitats are foundational elements for our progress." Elaborating on J&K state polls, he added, "In Jammu-Kashmir, progress is seen on the ground. Delimitation commission now formed and in future legislative elections roadmap is being prepared".

PM Modi on rural & urban development

He said, "India is stressing on cooperatives now. Optical fibre network, internet, digital entrepreneur, Self Help Groups run by women are manufacturing goods and govt will now prepare e-commerce platform for the same. By bringing agriculture under scientists' purview, we must ensure food security. Waterways, seaplane connectivity, railways everything is being set up for better connectivity. 75 new Vande Bharat trains will be connected all parts of India".

Focusing on farmers, he added, "Agri reforms are being made. MSP hike, Krishi Bhima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, Solar Power Plant, etc all reforms are empowering small farmers. PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana being implemented by which 1.5 lakh crore deposited into bank accounts of farmers. Kisan Rails being run now".

On Kashmir, he said, "India solving issues which tooks decades like Article 370, GST, One Rank one pension, Ram Janmabhoomi etc. We have seen these things coming true. OBC commission given constitutional status, BDC and DDC elections in JK etc are also part of these new changes".

PM Modi on National infrastructure masterplan

PM Modi announced National Infrastructure Masterplan 'Gati Shakti Scheme' saying, "This will be a project of 100 lakh crores. GatiShakti will break the silos and will cross all hurdles and it will cut travel time and boost industrial productivity to make investors more competitive. India will have to boost export and now INS Vikrant is doing its own submarine trials and Gaganyaan was being prepared for space travel".

He added, "We need to target a global market. Our manufacturers should never forget that its just not a product but it also carries India's identity and belief with it. Each product is the brand ambassador of India. Users will proudly say made in India. Startups ecosystem should be made the best one in world".

PM Modi on tax reforms

He said, "Unnecessary interference of govt needs to stop, In the past 7 years, 15,000 compliances has been ended by this govt. Mapping, space, IT, BPO etc many regulations have been put to an end. Govt has brought in people-centric approach by mission karma yogi."

PM Modi on education, sports & Fitness

"Education plays a big role in shaping nations future. The New Education Policy has been introduced to boost children in limitation of languages and lack of capability. Linguistic gaps have trapped talent all these years, now this is being reversed. NEP focuses on language as weapon against povery and mother tongue education is being focused upon," said PM Modi.

Talking about focus on sports, he added, "Parents always felt that sports is just extracurricular, but now it is being made main-stream. In Olympics, we saw the change and this is a turning point. Talent, technology and professionalism brought into sports". Focusing on women, he added, "Our daughters are working relentlessly and we need to ensure that in all career women participation. Govt has decided to open Army Schools for girls across the nation".

PM Modi: Energy Independent India by 2047

PM Modi said, "India is not energy independent. India is spending 12 lakh crore annually on energy imports. The need of the hour to make India energy independent in the next 25 years. By 2030, Indian railways plan to be net-zero carbon emittor. In G20, India is moving fast to meet its commitment for environmental security and the International solar alliance is playing an important role". Announcing the National Hydrogen Mission, he said, "We will make India a hub of green Hydrogen".

PM Modi on anti-terror ops

Asserting India's tough stance against terror, he said, "After the 2nd world war, International relations dimensions have changes and new world order is coming. India is facing the menace of terrorism and expansionist policies. We are facing it strongly and our armed forces need to be prepared for the same. I assure the country that to boost armed forces, we will not spare an inch."

Urging Indians to unite, he concluded, "We -need to think what we are giving back to the nation. I believe in our farmers, youths, daughters. By 2047, whoever is the PM, I can say the achievements he will cite will be those on which we are working today. No obstacle can stop us from fulfilling our objectives. This is the time, to work collectively and march towards progress and victory."