PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: How To Watch 15th August Speech & Celebration LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 15, will deliver his eighth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Modi's speech is likely to begin at 7:30 am, after unfurling the Tricolour.

Over the years, the Prime Minister has used the occasion to announce significant initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Swachh India. The nation is now looking forward to PM Modi's address on Sunday.

Independence Day 2021: PM Modi Speech Live Streaming

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will live stream the PM Modi speech on its YouTube channel, as well as, Twitter handle. Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) official Youtube channel will also air the national address.

PM Narendra Modi speech: Where to watch August 15 celebrations live

The live coverage of Independence Day 2021 will be available on national broadcaster Doordarshan and All Indian Radio. Besides this, the Central government has revealed indianidc2021.mod.gov.in where Indians from all over the world can watch the Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in a 360-degree format.