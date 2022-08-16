PM Modi’s Independence Day Videos Top Trends On YouTube; Over 30 Million Views Recorded

As India celebrated 75 years of its Independence on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort like every year. However, this year’s address by the leader has added a special mark to the popularity ratings of the Prime Minister. According to news agency ANI, videos related to PM Modi's Independence Day address are top trending on the video platform YouTube.

The videos of the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag and inspecting the Guard of Honour and unfurling the National flag on the 76th Independence Day, reached the top trending positions on YouTube on Tuesday.

The video of the Prime Minister inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort topped the trending list with 20 million views, while the video of him unfurling the Tricolour from Red Fort garnered over 4.4 million views so far. In all, over 30 million views were recorded across all the videos.

Other trending videos of PM Modi's address

Apart from this, the video of PM Modi's speech from the Red Fort was also among the top six searches in the trending list. The Prime Minister talked about various topics addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

In the video, the Prime Minister was seen making a strong pitch for women empowerment and said that the country needed to change its mindset towards women. He was seen expressing his agony and pain over the "perversion in day-to-day speaking behaviour" of people. PM Modi also urged the nation to take a pledge to get rid of any behaviour that "humiliates women".

Videos of PM Modi interacting with kids at Red Fort and those of him enjoying Bhangra after his address also went viral. These videos were also trending on social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. Besides these, videos of PM Modi interacting with NCC cadets have also been making it to the top trends on the Internet. He talked about the fight against corruption and nepotism from India.