PM Modi’s Jakarta visit shows how India gives importance to ASEAN centrality: Envoy  

The Indian ambassador to ASEAN Jayant Khobragade on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Indonesia visit for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summit 'important' just two days before the G20 Summit. He added that the significant visit shows how India gives importance to this region and to ASEAN centrality.

"The Prime Minister's visit shows the kind of importance that we give to this region. When we talk about Act East policy, as you know in the early 90s, we had the Look East policy. Our Prime Minister of India in 2014 gave us the Act East policy, then again it evolved into Indo Pacific Oceans initiative, and it became a more comprehensive," Khobragade said.

"We always give importance to ASEAN centrality. And when we say ASEAN centrality, it's complex of many things. It's about connectivity, trade, investment, people-to-people contact. I must also mention the civilisational connection between India and ASEAN, if you go to different countries, you will see, like many monuments, which you can relate to, so, if you take this sum total, then you realize how important this region is and therefore there has always been the focus of the government of India," he said.

How does summit become more significant?

Explaining how the summit becomes more significant given China's aggressive stand in the Indo-Pacific, Khobragade stressed the importance of UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and that India wants the region to develop.

"This region is very important for trade which happens mainly through maritime routes. Now, if there is no freedom of navigation, there could be problems. Therefore, we have always emphasised that UNCLOS which is the Convention, is like a constitution about the freedom of navigation, etc. So, we reiterate the importance of that, because we want this region to grow to prosper."

India - ASEAN trade relationship

Emphasising the India - ASEAN trade relationship, the envoy mentioned that India's trade was worth $130 billion during 2022-23. "If you look at the calendar year, then this financial year it (trade) was like around 130$ billion total trade, just next to European Union. So second largest, but like, all FTAs, this ASEAN India - Free Trade Agreement also needs to be contemplated and therefore, that review is happening. The Ministry of Commerce is fully involved in it and you need negotiation with their counterparts. We hope that this review is quite complex, you know, so they already have identified the priority area etc. And they desire to complete it by 2025," the envoy said.

The Prime Minister will visit Indonesia on a short one-day visit, given the G20 Summit follows shortly after the ASEAN Summit. He will depart from Delhi on Wednesday night and return late on Thursday evening, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar mentioned that India appreciates the Indonesian Government for adjusting the ASEAN meeting schedule to facilitate the Prime Minister's program and his early return to India for the G20 Summit.