PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' 100 Episodes' Special Screening At Multiplex In Indore

A group of people on Sunday attended the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' at a programme organised in a cinema hall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Indore Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani organised the event at a multiplex in Sapna-Sangeeta area of the city.

Talking to PTI, Lalwani claimed it was for the first time in the country that people enjoyed the 'Mann ki Baat' on the 70 mm screen of a cinema hall where the programme was broadcast.

He said ex-servicemen, doctors, engineers, artists, senior office-bearers of business organisations and heads of different communities attended the programme.

"The prime minister's 'Mann ki Baat' programme has an important role in the development of the country and the society because people implement the effective messages given through it in their lives," he said.

People listened to the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' programme at more than 1,000 places in Indore, the BJP leader said.

Special events were organised for the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' for Muslim women, differently-abled people and jail inmates in the city, he added. 

