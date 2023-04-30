PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat inspired millions of people in undertaking nation-building activities: Odisha Governor

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has inspired millions of people in undertaking nation-building activities.

A special programme to mark the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was organised by Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broacasting Ministry at the Raj Bhavan here.

Besides the governor, several noted personalities from across the state, who found mention in the PM's programme, attended the function.

During the programme, PM Modi recalled the contribution of Padma Shri D Prakash Rao, a tea seller of Cuttack who made it his life mission to provide education to underprivileged children.

Rao passed away in January 2021.

The state BJP also organised special screenings in at least 2,000 places across Odisha, and those were attended by scores of people from different walks of life, besides party leaders and workers.