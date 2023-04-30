PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Program Is Showing New Direction To The Country, Says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio address has been showing a new direction to the country.

Sawant was addressing a gathering in his Sankhalim Assembly constituency on the occasion of the 100th episode of the PM's radio programme.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai attended the broadcast at a programme held in the Raj Bhavan near here.

Sawant said the country has seen a sea change due to the 'Maan ki Baat' programme.

“People cutting across the political and religious spectrum have been following this series which is showing a new direction to our country,” he added.

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade attended the broadcast of the radio address at a programme organised by the BJP in state capital Panaji.

Talking to reporters, Tanavade said, “Right from 'Swachh Bharat' (clean India) to 'Beti Bachao' (save the daughter), the initiatives promoted through 'Maan ki Baat' were well taken by citizens.” The 100th episode received a tremendously good response in Goa, he said, adding that the PM has put across how the issues raised in the last 99 episodes have helped to create the change.

The PM has kept the country's interest as of paramount importance in his radio address, Tanavade said.