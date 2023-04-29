PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' Receives Global Praise As The Programme Awaits Its 100th Episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme, which will be witnessing the completion of its 100 episodes on April 30, has not only received praise from the Indian audience but was also popular on the international level. Notably, in order to celebrate the completion of 100 episodes of PM Modi’s flagship monthly radio programme, the episode will be broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters.

Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!”

“Mann Ki Baat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the tweet added.

Bill Gates praises PM Modi

Praising PM Modi for his iconic Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates congratulated the Prime Minister as his show is about to complete its 100th episode.

"Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi on the 100th episode,” Bill Gates tweeted.

100 episodes of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Addressing the monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi has been seen focussing on different issues of the country. The programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and usually gets broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

The 100th episode of the programme will be aired on April 30.