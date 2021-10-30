'PM Modi's Meet With The Pope Significant For Flourishing Brotherhood': Cardinal Cleemis

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday, the Christian community across the nation, including in Kerala, are elated. In a special conversation with Republic TV, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis called the meeting a significant event that will help in flourishing the dialogue of brotherhood between both the countries and the Christian communities.

Expressing his delight on PM Modi's one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Kerala, thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his visit to Rome and initiating a meeting with the Pope. Calling it a historical meeting, Cardinal Cleemis said that the representative of the world's oldest civilization is meeting the prince of peace and it is, therefore, a significant event for the community.

"Along with this, the whole nation and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church is also delighted at this point of history as this meeting will generate good results concerning human fraternity peace care for the poor", he added.

While speaking about the last visit of the Pope to India, Cardinal Cleemis recalled the visit of Pope John Paul II who came to India in November 1999. Meanwhile, hoping for a positive outcome of this meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis, he said that the Prime Minister should invite the Pope for a visit to India.

PM Modi's visit to Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Rome where he will be attending the G20 Summit followed by several other meetings. Earlier on Friday, he met PM Mario Draghi and held discussions on the bilateral relationship between both countries. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Glad to have met PM Mario Draghi in Rome. We talked about ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Italy. There is great potential to further scale up economic linkages, cultural cooperation and for us to work together towards a more environment friendly planet."

Glad to have met PM Mario Draghi in Rome. We talked about ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Italy. There is great potential to further scale up economic linkages, cultural cooperation and for us to work together towards a more environment friendly planet. pic.twitter.com/9sMuDPHSqp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

On Saturday, PM Modi will hold a one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City ahead of the delegation-level talks during which they are expected to discuss a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic

(Image: ANI/PTI)