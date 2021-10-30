Last Updated:

'Great news!' | PM Modi's Meeting With Pope Francis Makes Indian Christians Proud, Eager For Papal Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Rome for the G20 World Leader's Summit had a 'very warm meeting' with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Rome for the G20 World Leader's Summit had a "warm meeting" with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday. The meeting that was scheduled for just 20 minutes lasted for almost an hour as the two leaders indulged in conversations about issues ranging from poverty to climate change. Their meeting was focussed on making the world a better place to live. 

The much-anticipated meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis was highly praised by the Christian community in India. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Father Shankar, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Delhi hailed the meeting as great news for the nation. 

"It's great news not just for the Christian community but for the whole of India," he said, adding that when two great leaders meet, something significant happens. 

Pope was invited to India by the Prime Minister. Referring to the same, Father Shankar said, "We look forward to the Pope's visit as it will show the world that despite religious differences, (Indians) live together as one family."

John Barwa, Archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and head of churches in Odisha also said that Indian Christians were very glad to see PM meet the Pope. "Surely, the relationship (between the leaders) will grow. We were looking forwards to this meeting for many years. We are happy and feel proud about it," said the Bishop. 

Pope Francis accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India

In more exciting news, the ministry of external affairs informed that Pope Francis has accepted PM Modi's invitation and is looking forward to visiting India. At their meeting, the Pope told PM Modi that the invitation to visit India was a 'great gift'. As per sources, dates for the visit will be decided mutually.

"The last papal's visit to India was in 1999 when Pope John Paul II visited the country. Pope Francis has accepted PM Modi's invitation. In his own words, he said: 'You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India'," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

