PM Modi's Mega Infra Push: What Is The Kind Of Development Rajasthan Is Set To Witness?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a number of projects totalling more than 5,500 crore rupees in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, May 10. The Prime Minister laid the cornerstone for the rebuilding of the Udaipur railway station, the project to change the gauge and the construction of a new line connecting Nathdwara with Nathdwara town in Rajsamand. In order to upgrade roads in Rajsamand and Udaipur to two lanes, the prime minister laid the first brick.

Additionally, he dedicated three national highway projects to the country. The 114-km long, six-lane section of NH-48 from Udaipur to Shamlaji, the 110 km long widening and strengthening to four lanes with paved shoulder of the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and the 47-km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E were all dedicated to the nation by the prime minister.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will also dedicate a nursing college extension, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home, and a super speciality charitable global hospital. A 50-acre site will be set aside for the hospital on Abu Road. It will provide top-notch medical services and be especially helpful for the area's underprivileged and indigenous population.

PM Modi also spoke at a gathering held at Abu Road in Sirohi. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, also attended the event.

“Short-term thinking of the past led to neglect of the construction of infrastructure at great cost to the country,” PM Modi said.

'Modern infra emerging as the power behind the resolve of a Viksit Bharat...': PM Modi

“Modern infrastructure is emerging as the power behind the resolve of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) in the next 25 years,” he stated.

“Apart from providing roads to the villages, the Government of India is also engaged in connecting the cities with modern highways,” he stated.

The development initiatives are concentrated on improving connectivity and infrastructure in the area, where the construction of roads and railways will ease the transportation of products and services, fostering trade and commerce while also enhancing the socioeconomic standing of the local populace.