PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Lights A Diya As India Shines In Face Of The Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben illuminated an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence, as a mark of solidarity for COVID warriors. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday and just lit a candle, diya, or flashlight, to mark India's fight against Coronavirus as per PM Modi's appeal.

Earlier, Heeraben Modi had donated Rs 25,000 from her savings for PM-CARES fund as India battles Coronavirus. With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

Coronavirus crisis

The nationwide Coronavirus lockdown kicked in from March 25 and will run through April 14. The aim is to curb the spread of the highly communicable and deadly virus that has so far infected 3,374 people and killed 77.

