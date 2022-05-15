PM Modi's Nepal Visit Aimed At 'celebrating & Deepening Time-honored Linkages' With India

India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ahead of his departure for Lumbini in the neighboring country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In a statement, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their "productive" discussions held during his visit to India last month. PM said both sides will continue to build on the shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower, development, and connectivity.

"Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilizational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship," Modi said in his departure statement. "My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honored linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling," he said.

The Prime Minister will be paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on Monday, May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It will be his fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM had visited two religious and cultural sites namely Janakpur and Muktinath during his last visit to Nepal in May 2018.

"I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," Modi said.

Modi and Deuba will hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas including hydropower and connectivity.

PM Modi's itinerary for Nepal