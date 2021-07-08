PM Modi’s New Cabinet Announces Mega COVID Emergency Response Package Worth Rs 23,123 Cr

In the first-ever press briefing after the cabinet rejig, the Central government on Friday announced a massive package to bolster its fight against COVID-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took charge of the post from Dr. Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day, announced a package of Rs 23,123 crore. Of the total amount- approximately Rs 15,000 crore will be given by the Central government and Rs 8,000 crore will be given by the state government to develop the healthcare infrastructure based on decisions taken by the Centre and the states together.

Addressing the media, Mandaviya asserted that during the first wave as well, the Central government had accorded a package of Rs 15,000 crore. He said that the package, back then, had proved beneficial in erecting the healthcare structure that was in ruins in March 2020, when the pandemic broke out. "Not just normal hospitals, through the fund, we were also able to establish COVID Care Centres all from scratch", he said, pointing out that as many as 8,000 COVID Care Centres came up within a few months, and today the number of COVID Care Centres is over 10,000.

Moving on to talking about the present package, the Minister of Health and Family Affairs said that the fund worth crores were being announced to deal with the impending dangers resulting from the COVID-19 waves in future if any. Through the fund, Mandaviya asserted that COVID Care Facilities will further be enhanced. "As many 2,34,000 oxygen beds and 20,000 ICU beds will be generated from the package if the need arises. Further, 20 percent of such beds will be hybrid in nature to accommodate the needs of children suffering from COVID-19," he said. "In addition, from the package, we will work towards establishing 736 Paedriatic Care Units."

Taking cognizance of the issue of oxygen shortage in the second wave, Mandaviya stated that besides production, transportation and storage of the life-saving gas was also encountered as a major problem. The package, as per him, is going to cater to all such problems. "At district-level, 1000-litres capacity oxygen storage tanks will be developed," he announced.

Besides, he also stated that in the period between July and March, the state governments can seek the help of final year medical students, interns and resident doctors, and their expenses will be covered from the package.

Concluding his briefing, he made it clear that the package is for a period of 9 months, and the decision on its continuation will be taken on the basis of the situation at the end of the stipulated period.

The announcement comes the same day Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Minister of Health and Family Affairs. The Ministry was earlier led by Dr Harsh Vardhan, who submitted his resignation from the post on Wednesday, few hours before the oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers.

