PM Modi's Nod To 157 New Medical Colleges Big Boost To Improve Health Sector: Health Min

Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, October 26, held a press conference in Delhi providing details on the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission that was earlier launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh. This mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes aimed to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, in addition to the National Health Mission.

Addressing the reporters, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "If any country has to prosper then it is necessary for that country to be healthy and so this scheme has been introduced in order to strengthen the district health infrastructure".

He added that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, medical colleges are being established in every district. And so, when the country wants to advance healthcare facilities, more doctors are needed, and therefore medical education must be considered. He further cited that about 157 new medical colleges are approved by PM Modi and so medical seats availability has doubled.

Union Minister informed that Jan Aushadhi Kendras is offered to provide the best and cheap medicines to people. He further stated that it is observed 60% of the expenditure of a man is spent on medicines and so common man should get cheap medicines.

Mansukh Mandaviya thanks PM Modi for improving health sector

Union Health Minister informed that the health infrastructure in India has improved with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added to further aid the health care sector, Prime Minister has launched PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission with an investment of Rs 64,000 crore.

He added that at all levels including block, state, and national, there should be a good laboratory to help people avail facilities. He said, "This is such an important scheme that the average expenditure of 90 to 100 crore rupees in a district will be on health infrastructure, due to this we will be able to fight any disaster in the coming time."

Union Health Minister on COVID vaccination

Clarifying the status of Covaxin in the world, Manuskh Mandaviya said, "WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved Covaxin while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of today's meeting".

Giving an update on vaccination for children in India, he said children's vaccine ZyCoV-D's pricing is under discussion.

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)