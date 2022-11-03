PM Modi's 'paeans Being Sung For People Proven Corrupt' Remark Veiled Attack At Kejriwal?

Addressing the 'Vigilance Awareness Week' organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday, November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted 'how paeans are being sung for people already proven corrupt'. Without taking any names, but in an apparent reference to Kejriwal, PM Modi said that people are giving arguments in support of corrupt people and advocating for awards to them.

Recently, Kejriwal, highlighting the contributions made by Manish Sisodia to the education sphere of the national capital, had said that he deserved a Bharat Ratna. But instead of giving him the honour, the Delhi Chief Minister had claimed that his Deputy was being hounded by the CBI at the behest of BJP-led Centre in the Liquor scam.

In August, on the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the CBI registered an FIR in a special court in Delhi against Manish Sisodia and 14 others for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy. Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of Sisodia on August 19 and opened his locker at a bank in Ghaziabad on August 30. Over a month thereafter, on October 16, he was summoned for interrogation on October 17.

'We do not have to work on a political agenda'

"We do not have to work on a political agenda, but it is our duty to eradicate problems faced by the common man of the country. People with vested interests will holler, they will try to strangulate the institutions, and they will try to defame dedicated people sitting in these institutions. It will all happen," the Prime Minister said, urging all government agencies to work to change the system and tradition of corruption as India celebrates 75 years of independence.

#WATCH | We've seen many times that corrupts are being praised even after being sentenced to jail. People who carry 'Theka' of honesty hold their hands & get pictures clicked. Advocacy is being done to give awards to the corrupt. We've never seen anything like this: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/L69gHmCUaV — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Image: PTI