PM Modi's Pakistani Sister To Tie Him Handmade Rakhi This Raksha Bandhan

In a heartwarming tradition that spans around three decades, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, a woman of Pakistan origin who moved to India after her marriage, is set to visit the national capital to tie a Rakhi to his 'brother' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Having moved from Pakistan to India after her marriage, Sheikh has been tying a Rakhi to Prime Minister Modi for more than 30 years.

"This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true," she said.

"Earlier when I tied the first rakhi to him when he was an RSS member, I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became. Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. He would always laugh and his response was affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. And then, the time came and he became the Prime Minister. He is doing commendable work for the country," expressed Shaikh. This year, in addition to the Rakhi, Qamar Sheikh plans to gift Prime Minister Modi a book on agriculture. "I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading," she said.

(Qamar Mohsin Sheikh)

(Qamar Mohsin Sheikh's handcrafted Rakhi that she will tie to PM Modi this year)

Residing in Ahmedabad, Sheikh diligently handcrafts a Rakhi for Prime Minister Modi each year. This longstanding tradition persisted even during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, with Sheikh travelling to tie the Rakhi on his wrist.

The COVID-19 pandemic had temporarily disrupted the annual tradition, preventing Sheikh from personally tying the Rakhi to PM Modi. However, she ensured her heartfelt gesture reached him through the mail. Now, as the pandemic situation eases, PM Modi's 'Rakhi sister' eagerly anticipates meeting the Prime Minister in person once again. "But this time, I will meet him and tie Rakhi to him," she said.

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival celebrated in India, marks the bond of protection and love between siblings. Observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, typically falling in August, the festival holds special significance for families across the country.

(Image credit: ANI)