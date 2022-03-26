PM Modi's Photo To Be Back On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In 5 States: Sources

With the conclusion of Assembly elections in five states, the Central government is planning to resume publishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states.

PM Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur on January 8, following the announcement of the election dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

An official source told PTI that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired the resumption of printing PM's photo on the vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source told PTI.

113 countries accept India's vaccination certificate

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded from the Cowin portal and the Aarogya Setu app. India has so far administered over 182.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the eligible population.

Notably, a total of 113 countries accept India's vaccination certificate with some of them having explicitly reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with India, while others have their own protocols which apply to all inoculated travelers.

Till December 13, 2021, India has entered into agreements on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with 22 countries, he said. The countries that accept India's vaccination certificate include the US, UAE, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

How to download International Vaccination Certificate?

Those who have to travel abroad can now download an international version of their vaccination certificate with their registered date of birth from the CoWIN portal. The international version of the certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN website, in a new section called "International Travel Certificate."

In order to check the vaccination status of someone, entities will need the mobile number linked to the CoWIN portal. On entering the mobile number, the individual will receive an OTP, which can be shared with the verifying entity. While this procedure informs about the vaccination status of an individual, it also ensures privacy and consent.

