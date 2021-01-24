PM Modi's Picture From Kolkata Receives Over 1 Million Likes In Less Than 24 Hours

A Facebook picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Kolkata visit breaks records as it receives 1 million-plus likes in less than 24 hours. The caption of the picture reads 'Reached Kolkata to pay tributes to Netaji Bose' as PM was seen coming out of an Aircraft. The post got 1.1 million likes and still counting, 48 thousand comments and was shared 15 thousand times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Modi first visited Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata as he paid tribute to the brave Subhas Bose and later addressed the people of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and governer Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared the stage with the Prime Minister.

Went to Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay tributes to the brave Subhas Bose.



He undertook numerous measures for the development of Kolkata. #ParakramDivas pic.twitter.com/XdChQG36nk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

PM further visited the National Library, one of the Kolkata’s iconic landmarks and interacted with the artists, researchers and other delegates as a part of Parakram Divas.

The National Library is one of Kolkata’s iconic landmarks. At the National Library, I interacted with artists, researchers and other delegates as a part of #ParakramDivas.



The 125th Jayanti celebrations of Netaji Bose have captured the imagination of our entire nation. pic.twitter.com/r3xVdTKFXf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

PM concluded his visit by attending the programme at Victoria Memorial.

Some glimpses from the programme at Victoria Memorial. #ParakramDivas pic.twitter.com/rBmhawJAwA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

'India marks Parakram Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, was held. Before this, PM Modi also visited the National Library, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” was organized. He also released a memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

