PM Modi's Picture From Three Decades Ago In Germany Surfaces Amid His 2022 Berlin Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off his Europe visit, he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German delegation in Berlin on Monday. Amid this, an old image of PM Modi from three decades ago has now surfaced online which indicates that the Prime Minister was knowledgeable about German matters long before he even became Chief Minister of Gujarat. As per reports, Narendra Modi had halted in Frankfurt in 1993, as he was returning from the United States - another visit of which there are famous pictures from his visit to the White House.

Even during his current visit, PM Modi received a grand welcome and the colours of India were on display at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate. The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Germany. Dressed in traditional nine-yard Paithani sarees, women hailing from Maharashtra performed the traditional lezim dance at the iconic Brandenburg Gate to welcome Modi.

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

During his visit, PM Modi held his first in-person meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday as he reached Berlin. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and informed that both the leaders met at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation. The Prime Minister also co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) today.

Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/Wj3M8mVQjr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022

The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrate the special nature of this friendship.



Prime Minister @narendramodi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/uyEh2Kc9Kq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022

During the 6th IGC, both leaders agreed to expand the India-Germany Strategic Partnership further to a partnership for shared values, regional and multilateral interests, green and sustainable development, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz also discussed trade, investment, digital transformation along with political and academic exchange. Among other things discussed at the IGC included scientific cooperation, mobility of workforce and people good health, the MEA added.

PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz co-chaired the 6th IGC.



Agreed to expand the India-Germany Strategic Partnership further to a partnership for:



1️⃣ Shared Values and Regional and Multilateral Interests

2️⃣ Green and Sustainable Development pic.twitter.com/2c2ErFo6ko — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2022

3️⃣ Trade, Investment and Digital Transformation

4️⃣ Political and Academic Exchange, Scientific Cooperation, Mobility of Workforce and People

5️⃣ Global Health



Joint Statement of the 6th IGC ➡️ https://t.co/5BwZcr6IC8



List of Agreements signed ➡️ https://t.co/8XOtqpj2Ms — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2022

PM Modi's Europe visit

Ahead of trip, PM Modi said in a statement, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”

According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will proceed to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen. He will also meet with other Nordic leaders, including Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. On his way back on May 4, 2022, the Prime Minister will make a brief stop in Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

