PM Modi's Picture Removed From COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates In Five Poll-bound States

Complying with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) model code of conduct norms, the Union Health Ministry has removed the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound states. A total of five states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are set for assembly elections, that is commencing on February 10 and will continue till March 7. In the vaccine certificates issued in four states today, PM Modi's photo was removed from the spot next to his quote that reads, "Together, India will defeat COVID-19".

This comes one day after reports emerged claiming that PM Modi's image will not appear on vaccination certificates of states that are bound for assembly elections. Republic had earlier reported that according to a PTI source, that necessary filters will be applied on the Co-WIN platform in order to remove PM Modi's picture from the vaccine certificates since the election code of conduct has now been enforced.

"The Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude the picture of the Prime Minister from the Covid-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," the PTI source had informed.

2022 Assembly elections

The five aforementioned states will enter the first phase starting February 10 for the assembly elections that will end on March 7. The polls will be conducted in a combined seven phases and the results will be announced on March 10. Elections in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, will be conducted in all seven phases starting covering the entire time period whereas the polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be over in one phase on February 14. Meanwhile, the polls in Manipur will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

As for the election campaigns, many political parties had to cancel theirs owing to a surge in COVID1-9 cases. However, a maximum of five people have been allowed for the door-to-door campaign with the specific undertaking but a ban has been imposed on roadshows, padayatra, cycle/motorbike rallies and physical rallies till January 15 across the country.