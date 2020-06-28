PM Modi Lists 'moments Of Joy' Rediscovered During Covid Lockdown; Names Traditional Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a philosophical thought about the outbreak of Coronavirus, stating that the pandemic helped people in realising the value of life. Speaking at his monthly radio program ‘Mann hi Baat’ PM opined that if Coronavirus pandemic had not happened, we would not have understood many things.

He further said that while some people faced mental stress-related issues during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, many others have rediscovered small moments of happiness. PM said a lot of people have shared their experiences of playing and enjoying traditional indoor games with their families to spend this time of quarantine.

Encouraging traditional indoor games

Drawing examples from some traditional Indian games that have gained popularity worldwide, PM said this is an opportune moment to relive and promote these games and reinforce the nation’s pledge of becoming ‘vocal for local.’ “Our country has a rich heritage of traditional games. Such as Pachisi, a strategic board game in which players have to catch seeds placed on the boxes of the board. It is said that the game has spread across the world from southern India," said PM Modi.

"The popular game of snakes and ladders which is known to every child is also a form of traditional Indian game. Gutta is another game children, as well as adults, enjoy playing at home. Normally, indoor games in India do not require big resources. A few lines are drawn on the ground using chalk, and the game begins,” he said.

Adding that many elders may have recalled their childhood memories during this period, requested all elders to transfer these games to the new generation and promote traditional indoor games of India.

“This can work as a great opportunity for small companies and startups. We should present India’s traditional games in new and interesting forms. Start-ups working to supply and aggregate the materials for these games would become popular. This will reinforce our pledge to become vocal for local,” he said.

