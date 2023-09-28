PM Modi's power-packed visit to Telangana set for October ahead of assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the poll-bound state of Telangana in the first week of October where he will hold public rallies in Hyderabad and Nizamabad, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday. BJP National General Secretary stated that the Prime Minister's visit holds great significance as the people of the state are already excited to listen to him. He stated that the people of Telangana hold high regard for the Prime Minister.

Chugh emphasized that the Telangana populace is satisfied with the welfare schemes introduced by the PM Modi-led Central government. He said, "The people of Telangana are fed up with political dynasties, arrogance, and dictatorship. They place their trust in the Modi government and are highly content with the welfare schemes implemented for them. They have resolved to remove KCR from Telangana."

When asked about the impact of the new responsibilities assigned to former BJP Telangana Chief Sanjay Bandi and G Kishan Reddy on the upcoming elections, Chugh said, "The saffron party works as a unified team. PM Modi is our leader, and we operate under his guidance as our captain. There is no discord within us and we will perform better in Telangana".

G Kishan Reddy becomes the new BJP Telangana chief

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the new chief of BJP in Telangana replacing Bandi Sanjay.

Notably, this marks the fourth time that Kishan Reddy has been entrusted with leading the state BJP unit. Reddy is the leader who rose from the ranks. Born in a middle-class family in 1960 in Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, Reddy began his political career as an ordinary youth worker in Janata Party.

In due recognition of his steadfast commitment to the party and its growth, he was appointed as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Youth wing of BJP) in 2002, when BJP was in power at the Centre. During 2004-2014, he had served as a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms. He was also elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly when the state was formed in 2014. Though he lost in the 2018 Assembly polls, Reddy was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from Secunderabad.