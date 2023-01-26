PM Modi Dons Multi-colour Rajasthani Turban Symbolising India's Rich Culture

To celebrate the country's 74th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kartavya Path wearing a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban to mark the occasion. This time he wore the Rajasthani turban symbolising the diversity of India to the world.

The Prime Minister went straight to the National War Memorial before reaching Kartavya Path. This is where the first glimpse of PM Modi's 74th Republic Day attire was revealed with a Rajasthani turban. The PM appeared in a white kurta with a black coat, a multi-coloured turban and a white stole to complement his look.

PM Modi's attire with turban symbolises a palette of culture

The turban was tied around his head in a traditional Rajasthani way with a long tail that stood out in the black-and-white ensemble.

Similarly, last year too, PM Narendra Modi selected a costume having a mixed touch of Uttarakhand and Manipur, wherein he wore a Brahmakamal cap belonging to Uttarakhand and took a Leirum Phee stole representing Manipur.

It is pertinent to mention that, since the time Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India, his choice of attire on both occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day has always attracted countrymen's attention. His costume on both occasions includes a traditional dress with a turban on his head, which belongs to a particular tribe or represents a certain area of the country.