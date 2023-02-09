PM Modi's Resounding Finish Brings House Down: 'One Person Giving Them Nightmares'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday was interrupted endlessly by the Congress-led opposition but he continued to table his points in the house. After hitting back at the opposition with his befitting reply, he concluded his address to the parliament by saying "one person is giving them (Congress) nightmares."

PM Modi said, "For the country's and state's economic stability, everyone will have to choose the path of discipline. If all the states follow the same path, it will become easy for the centre to deliver the development policies and schemes to the people of India. In 2047, India will be a developed nation. The country will not look back now as a long path is set for us that will take India to greater heights. There were several problems that the Congress government didn't attempt to resolve, but we did."

PM touches on several issues

PM Modi in his hour-long speech touched upon several issues that were prevalent in India during the Congress regime, ranging from water scarcity, education system, corruption and women empowerment. He stressed his government and mentioned, "BJP has done all the things that were not attempted by them (Congress)."

He concluded his address in the Rajya Sabha with a heated remark. He said, "Country is watching how a single person is giving them (Congress) nightmares. I live for my country and work for my people. The opposition is now stuck in their web and finding ways to escape."