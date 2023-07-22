PM Modi's "Rozgar Mela" To Empower 70,000 New Recruits In Key Govt Departments

In a remarkable initiative aimed at empowering the workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to extend a helping hand to over 70,000 freshly recruited individuals. Through a special video conferencing event scheduled for July 22, these fortunate appointees will be bestowed with their much-awaited appointment letters.

Termed as the "Rozgar Mela," this occasion will witness simultaneous ceremonies taking place at 44 locations across the nation. During the video conference, Prime Minister Modi himself will address the newly appointed individuals,

Welcome to Key Government Departments

The recipients of these prestigious appointment letters will find themselves welcomed into various crucial central government departments and state governments/UTs. These esteemed departments include Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water Resources, Personnel & Training, and Home Affairs.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation,” the PMO said in a statement. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.