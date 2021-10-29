PM Modi's Schedule For Day 2 In Italy: Meeting Pope At The Vatican & G20 Summit On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31. Over the next few days, PM Modi will be attending several summits, as well as interacting with world leaders in Rome and Glasgow to discuss matters of both global and bilateral importance.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Rome where he paid a floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi. He emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals continued to inspire people across the globe. The Prime Minister also met the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in his first engagement after he landed. A discussion about trade and investment ties, the global pandemic and climate change was held between the leaders. Here are details of PM Modi's schedule for tomorrow.

PM Modi's schedule for October 30 (IST)

11.35 AM : Leave for the Vatican

: Leave for the Vatican 11.45 AM: Arrive at Vatican City

Arrive at Vatican City 12.00 PM: Meeting with Pope Francis at Pope's Private Library

Meeting with Pope Francis at Pope's Private Library 12.30 PM: Meeting with Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin

Meeting with Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin 13.45 PM: Arrive at Roma Convention Centre

Arrive at Roma Convention Centre 13.45- 15.15: Welcome and Family Photo with G20 leaders

Welcome and Family Photo with G20 leaders 15.15- 17.30: Session-1 Global Economy & Global Health; Lunch

Session-1 Global Economy & Global Health; Lunch 17.35 PM- 18.00 PM : Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

: Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron 18.10 : Bilateral meeting with Indonesia President Joko Widodo

: Bilateral meeting with Indonesia President Joko Widodo 18.30: Bilateral meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Bilateral meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong 10.30 PM: Cultural program

Cultural program 12 AM (Oct 31): Official G20 leaders dinner

PM Modi to attend G20 & COP26

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 Leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). This will be held on November 1-2 with 120 Heads of States/Governments around the world in attendance.