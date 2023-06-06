PM Modi's School In Vadnagar To Get Major Facelift; To Become 'Prerna' Centre For Kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's childhood school in the Darbargadh area of Gujarat's Vadnagar is all set to get a major facelift. The vernacular school will be developed as an inspiration school under the redevelopment project 'Prerna'. It will be restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Prerna Centre intends to host students from all districts of India where students will get a chance to study in the same classrooms where PM Modi studied. The educational institution is set to inspire the youth of the country to become the catalysts of change.

The Ministry of Culture said that the school is envisioned to be a school of the future but with an impetus to Education and Values imparted using various techniques and technologies.

The project is part of a major redevelopment of Vadnagar, which finds a mention in ancient literature and texts such as Puranas, Mahabharata, Ramayana and Jain Agams. The city is also an important Buddhist centre.

Archaeological Experiential Museum, Vadnagar

The government is also developing a state-of-the-Art Archaeological Experimental Museum in Vadnagar. The museum will be themed-based, showcasing the development of the town through the lens of the seven cultural periods during the span of 2,500 years along with a first-hand experience of a walkway through the excavated site.

The museum will present the narrative of the uninterrupted history of human settlement at Vadnagar and will have a unique experimental walkway shed over the excavation site to showcase the excavated remains. It will also be equipped with AR/VR, 3D displays, Installations, replicas and dioramas.

Research Initiatives on Vadnagar

To promote the archaeological heritage and culture of the historic town, the Vadnagar International Conference was organised from May 18 to 20. The Gujarat government had undertaken a unique step to further the research being undertaken on Vadnagar by bringing national (also from various premier academic institutions in the country) and international researchers to work on various research proposals.

The leading institutes that have collaborated are the Indian Institute of Technology (Gandhinagar), the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur), Banaras Hindu University, Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, CEPT University, Ahmedabad University and the Institute of Seismological Research.

Key focus areas of research