Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised in Ferozepur, a key eyewitness speaking exclusively to Republic revealed shocking security lapses by Punjab police. PM Modi was stranded in a flyover in Bhatinda on Wednesday for around 15-20 minutes due to protests ahead. Following this, the PM returned to Bhatinda airport and then to Delhi.

The eyewitness, Gurdeep Singh, said that protestors blocked the road before PM Modi's arrival. He also claimed that the demonstrators did not allow BJP supports to move ahead to the rally site. "Police was standing in between. There was no action taken by the cops," he alleged while claiming that 'some furious protestors were creating trouble'.

"Police administration already knew that the protestors were sitting there. Police didn't try to evacuate the protestors. It is right that police were drinking tea with protesters. There were slogans against the PM. Police were not at all active, the incident is very wrong," Singh claimed.

On Wednesday, another eyewitness had alleged that, "State government said that the route was clear but protesters were already present from the morning. In the morning, protesters were present at the toll plaza, then they moved to the flyover and they got to know that the PM is coming."

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) leader Surjit Singh Phool had said that his union had blocked the road without any idea that PM Modi was coming via road. "At 12 PM, police told us to leave saying PM Modi is going to come (via road). We thought police were lying to us in order to allow the BJP buses to leave via the main road," the BKU(K) chief had said.

Secret intel note warned Punjab Govt of threat & blockade on PM Modi's route 3 days prior

The Central government had warned the Congress government in Punjab of a possible blockade of PM Narendra Modi's route three days before the Ferozepur rally, a secret intelligence note accessed by Republic revealed. As per the note dated January 2, the Prime Minister faces a grave threat from terrorist outfights such as the LeT, IM, HuJI, HuM, TTP besides Left-Wing extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres.

Furthermore, it specifically mentioned Pakistan-based terrorists Paramjit Singh Panjawar, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Lakhbir Singh Rhoda and Ranjit Singh Neeta have been making efforts to target VIPs during the poll process in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab.

It also mentioned the threats by banned-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Proving the context of the agitating against the now-revoked three farm laws, it made it clear that the protest on the way to Hussainiwala cannot be ruled out.

