PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab Was 'pre-planned Sponsored Conspiracy': UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed the Punjab Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to the state.

He said that PM's security lapse was a 'pre-planned sponsored conspiracy' and that the Channi-led government didn't follow the appropriate protocols as laid down for the Prime Minister's visit.

He further added that the Congress party should apologize to the entire country for compromising their leader's safety and ignoring the threats that loomed in the horrifying situation where the Prime Minister of the country was stuck in.

"PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned sponsored conspiracy. Punjab govt didn't follow the protocol. Drone or any attack might have happened there but the Punjab govt ignored all this. Congress should apologize to the country," the UP CM said.

He then also condemned his Punjab counterpart, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for running away from the situation citing COVID as the reason saying that he was seen doing a press conference without a mask after claiming that he had come in contact with COVID positive people.

Earlier, while addressing the media over PM's security breach, CM Channi on being asked as to why PM Modi was not welcomed at the airport, had replied saying, "I had to receive the PM at Bathinda today but those who had to accompany me tested COVID positive. Hence, I did not go to receive the PM today as I was in close contact with some who tested positive".

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demands Punjab CM Channi's arrest over security breach

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, claimed that the security lapse was a well-planned conspiracy which the 'Punjab Police knew' and that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be arrested for his role in the same.

"Punjab CM should be arrested for the conspiracy to assassinate PM Modi, that is my demand...It was a well-planned conspiracy and Punjab Police knew about it; Punjab CM said he came in contact with COVID affected person hence did not receive PM, but he was giving press conferences thereafter," Assam CM said.

Akali Dal leader Majithia alleges PM's security breach was 'plotted' in Channi's office

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, on Tuesday, accused the Congress government in Punjab of 'planning and plotting' the Prime Minister's security breach.

He said that the way PM Modi was stopped in the state, no leader had ever been, stating that the 'planned conspiracy' to put the Prime Minister's security at risk was 'plotted' in CM Charanjit Singh Channi's office.

"When you make incompetent officers as DGP, this is what happens. The Chief Minister travels everywhere, but he was never stopped for 20 minutes anywhere. If roads could be cleared for the CM, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was made in the Chief Minister's office to embarrass the PM and BJP," said Majithia.

He added, "Have you ever heard anyone being stuck the way PM was? They put the life of our PM at risk by planning and plotting. This is not about Narendra Modi ji alone, it is about the constitutional post of a Prime Minister, a protected person. His security became a joke worldwide because of your politics. Those involved in this need to be identified. This happened with the involvement of the state Home Minister."

Major lapse in security of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally after his security was breached during his visit to Punjab on January 5. His convoy was halted midway and was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district.

The Ministry of Home Affairs described the incident as a major lapse in PM's security.

“Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the statement by MHA read.