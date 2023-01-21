PM Modi's Security Breach Probe: Man Who Impersonated As NSG Arrested By Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a man claiming to be from the National Security Guard (NSG), about 90 mins before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

According to police, a man identified as Rameshwar Mishra from Navi Mumbai was arrested from the BKC, as he tried to enter the high-security VVIP zone impersonating NSG.

Claimed to be from the Guards Regiment of the Army

He also claimed to be a Naik from the Guards Regiment of the Army. Police are verifying his claims.

Mumbai police followed his moves for over 30 mins as he was loitering in the zone before trying to enter the secured area. He was wearing an NSG identity.

Rameshwar Mishra has been arrested under Sections 171, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC. He was also produced before the Bandra court by the police. The court remanded him to police custody till January 24.

Image: PTI