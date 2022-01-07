PM Modi's Security Breach: Road Gherao, SFJ, Pak Terror All Among Threats Intel Listed

Quick links:
Image: Republic
Republic Media Network has accessed a copy of the letter that was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security detail to the Punjab government ahead of his visit. The letter clearly states several threats that PM Modi faces, mainly from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Moreover, it also mentions Khalistani terrorist organisations such as the 'Sikhs for Justice' which also uploaded a video following PM Modi's shocking security lapse.
Among other details mentioned in the letter include the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) recently floated political party to gherao the Prime Minister's cavalcade. In addition, it also reveals that members of ETT, TET passed teachers were also given a call to gherao the Prime Minister. Moreover, it goes on to mention that SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had provoked the local Sikh youth against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also adds that locals had demanded the opening of the Hussainwala border for trade.
In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.
On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.