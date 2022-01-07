PM Modi's Security Breach: Road Gherao, SFJ, Pak Terror All Among Threats Intel Listed

Republic Media Network has accessed a copy of the letter that was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security detail to the Punjab government ahead of his visit. The letter clearly states several threats that PM Modi faces, mainly from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Moreover, it also mentions Khalistani terrorist organisations such as the 'Sikhs for Justice' which also uploaded a video following PM Modi's shocking security lapse.

Here are some key points mentioned in the letter accessed by Republic Media Network

The letter mentions that on December 17, 2021, a Pakistani drone fell in the AOR between the BOP and Wan Tara Singh village

It further mentions that in 2021, around 59 drone activities were reported on the Indo-Pakistan border. The drones had come from the Pakistani side of the border

The letter also mentions the IED blast that had occurred on September 5, 2021, at the Namak Mandi in Ferozepur

In another crucial detail, the letter also highlighted the recovery of a tiffin bomb in the Ferozepur district on November 3, 2021

Further, the letter mentions that security agencies had busted a Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation module in August-September 2021

The letter also speaks about the blast that occurred in a petrol tanker at Ajnala District in Amritsar on August 8, 2021

On September 22, 2021 associates of the Khalistani terrorist group Sikhs for Justice were apprehended with an IAD and a hand grenade

On November 21, 2021, a bomb blast occurred near the CID office in Nawanshahr

The high-profile letter also mentions the most recent incident wherein a bomb blast took place in the Ludhiana Court complex

Among other details mentioned in the letter include the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) recently floated political party to gherao the Prime Minister's cavalcade. In addition, it also reveals that members of ETT, TET passed teachers were also given a call to gherao the Prime Minister. Moreover, it goes on to mention that SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had provoked the local Sikh youth against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also adds that locals had demanded the opening of the Hussainwala border for trade.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Furthermore, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.