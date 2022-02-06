PM Modi's Security Breach: SC-appointed Committee Begins Probe, Reaches Site Of Incident

Over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised during his visit to the poll-bound state of Punjab, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court on Sunday reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries. It is also pertinent to mention that the complete record related to PM's visit has already reached the Committee.

On January 12, the apex court had appointed a five-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to probe PM Modi's security breach. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant had heard a plea by an organisation named "Lawyer's Voice" which sought an independent inquiry in the matter. The Bench had earlier directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to preserve the travel records of the PM's Punjab visit.

The Bench had revealed that the Registrar General of the P&H HC, Director General or not nominee not below the rank of IG NIA, DG of UT of Chandigarh and ADGP(Security) of Punjab will be a part of the independent probe panel. The Registrar General was directed to submit all records to Justice Malhotra and the report had to be submitted at the earliest.

How was the Prime Minister's security breached?

On January 5, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

Exposed: How the Punjab Police misled the SPG

Punjab police gave SPG clearance for route

Police took 30 mins for due diligence, yet didn't flag blockade

DGP communicated to SPG that the road route was ‘all clear’

Road route clearance given despite obstructions

Police had 97 mins before PM reached the spot, but did not flag to SPG

Clearance was given even though the build-up for the blockade was on at full-swing

Punjab police allegedly leaked info on PM's route, as stated by eyewitnesses

Punjab police were seen with protesters, did not flag presence to SPG

Secret intel note warned Punjab govt of threat & blockade

A secret intel note accessed by Republic had revealed that the Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the security breach. On January 2, three days before the security breach, the note had mentioned that the PM is likely to face a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres.