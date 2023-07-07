PM Modi's Special Visit To France Significant For Bilateral Ties; MEA Explains

After receiving the highest form of diplomatic honour during his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to France later this month. He has been invited as the guest of honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for France's National Day, also called Bastille Day, on July 14 in a rare show of respect. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic ties, making the occasion extra special.

(French President Emmanuel Macron with PM Narendra Modi; Image: AP)

The agenda

The agenda will certainly be strengthening the strategic partnership which the two countries entered into in 1998. This partnership is based on three major pillars which are Defence, Space and civil nuclear cooperation. However, the bilateral relations between the two nations have also strengthened in the areas of climate change, education and cultural exchange.

Setting the stage, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Diplomatic Adviser to French President, Emmanuel Bonne on July 6. The focal point of their meeting was PM Modi's visit to France and the areas where both nations will be engaging in. The parade, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille fort during the French Revolution in 1789, will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts. All the contingents left for Paris on July 6.

(The Rajputana Rifles Regiment Band has also been selected for the Bastille Day Parade; Image: PIB)

Why is PM Modi's visit special?

The invitation from Macron is a rare show of honour for the Prime Minister as the last time an Indian PM visited Paris on Bastille Day was Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2009. Besides, this will be the first time a foreign leader will attend France's National Day under Macron who is serving his second term after assuming the President's office in 2017. This visit will also showcase the advancement in India-France defence relations as all contingents of the Indian armed forces participate in the parade along with the Indian Rafale jets in the flypast.

Speaking about PM Modi's upcoming France visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference today, "There are a number of issues that are on the agenda generally, and hopefully, we will be able to share more on the issue close to the dates." When asked if the visit has anything to do with countering China, he replied, "I would not like to categorise them in relation to China, in any way. Each visit has a certain context, a certain objective, and a certain follow-up mechanism that happens."

More on the India-France relations

As mentioned above, defence, space and nuclear cooperation are the main pillars which support India-France relations. The Rafale fighter jets have been the highlight of defence cooperation between the two countries. It was in 2015 when the Modi government inked a deal with French aviation company Dassault and placed an order of 36 Rafale jets for $9.4 billion. The first jet of the batch arrived in India in 2019 and the last was procured on December 15, 2022. Apart from this, the Indian Navy and the Government of India are also developing six diesel-electric Scorpene submarines under Project-75 with French assistance.

(An airborne Rafale fighter jet; Image: Dassault)

According to the Centre, the India-France trade stands at approximately $14 billion, excluding defence purchases, as of 2022. This number is expected to get a boost after PM Modi's visit.

Interestingly, reports say that the French government has offered to co-develop jet engines for the advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA). Earlier, US defence manufacturing giant General Electric agreed to jointly design and manufacture the F414 engines. During his state visit to the US last month, PM Modi finalised the deal between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and GE for the co-production of F-414 engines that will power the Tejas Mk-2 fighter jets. Now the French company Safran is expected to enter the collaboration, however, an official confirmation from the Central government is awaited.

As for space cooperation, it dates back to the 1960s when France offered its technical assistance in the construction of ISRO's launch pad in Sriharikota. As part of the “Joint Vision for Space Cooperation” issued during Macron's visit to India in March 2018, ISRO and the French space agency CNES have been collaborating on various research programmes and satellite launches. According to the Centre, the space partnership ranges from earth observation, Maritime domain awareness and global navigation satellite system to exploration of the solar system, space transportation system and human spaceflight.

The two nations also have an agreement on nuclear cooperation which dates back to September 2008 when Dr. Manmohan Singh, then PM, visited France. In 2010, when former French President Nicolas Sarkozy visited New Delhi, an agreement was signed between France's Areva and India's Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the implementation of European Pressurised Water Reactors (EPR) at the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project (JNPP). Besides, the India-France partnership also includes their membership in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) which is a Europe-led project to build an experimental fusion reactor in Cadarache, France.