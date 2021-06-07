PM Modi's Speech Highlights: From Centralised Vaccination To Free Ration And Nasal Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made many important announcements in strengthening the fight of the country against COVID-19 as the Nation has been battling the devastating second wave of COVID-19 for the past few months. Speaking about the steps taken by the central government, PM Modi said that the Government of India left no stone unturned to bring medical equipment, medicines, and other essential medical supplies from around the world. He also mentioned the crisis faced by the country due to the shortage of medical oxygen in the country and asserted that the production of oxygen was ramped up in the country on a war footing.

Highlights of PM Modi's address:

1. Centralised vaccination policy returns from June 21; new policy guidelines to come in two weeks

Marking the importance of International Yoga Day, PM Modi announced that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. This assumes significance as several state governments had requested the Prime Minister to return to the previous centralised model of vaccination undertaken by the Centre instead of the decentralisation of vaccine procurement. The Centre had allowed decentralised vaccine procurement of state governments after Opposition and state governments demanded the same. The PM remarked that state governments have understood the difficulties in procuring vaccines independently.

"Today it has been decided that the Government of India will also bear the responsibility of 25% of the work related to vaccination with the states. This arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. In these two weeks, the Centre and state governments together will make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines," PM Modi said.

"No state government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now crores of people of the country have got free vaccines. Now people of 18 years of age will also join it. The Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen," PM Modi added while also stating that vaccine manufacturers can allot 25% of the vaccine production to private hospitals, who will not be allowed to add service charge more than Rs 150.

2. Free Ration scheme to over 80 crore poor till November 2021

While addressing the nation, PM Modi underlined the crisis situation in the country also announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali i.e. November 2021. Under this scheme, the Central Government will provide free ration to more than 80 crore people in the country. This scheme was run by the Centre for eight months in 2020 and as several states reimposed lockdown due to the second wave of the pandemic this year, the Government re-introduced the ration scheme in the month of May and June. However, now with PM Modi's announcement, the scheme will continue till November.

"Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali. In this time of the pandemic, the government is standing by the poor with every need, as their partner. That is, by November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen," PM Modi said in his address today.

3. Nasal Vaccine against COVID-19 being researched; 7 companies in process of producing COVID-19 vaccines

During his address, PM Modi highlighted how the country is racing against time in producing vaccines as well as researching on new ones. He said that seven companies in the country are in process of producing different vaccines against COVID-19, while three are in the clinical trial stage. Speaking about the fears that some experts have raised over how the potential third wave may impact children, PM said two trials are ongoing for vaccines for children, whereas research and development is underway on the nasal vaccine as well.

4. (Outside of his speech) PM proposes method for people to fund vaccines for the poor

#BREAKING | PM proposes Each-One-Pay-One vaccine initiative for those who can afford to pay for the poor; RBI to issue vouchers that can be bought to fund vaccines for poor: Sources https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/i9ehsoEcnj — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2021

PM Modi draws comparison between India's health infrastructure today vis-a-vis the past

Drawing comparisons over India's medical health infrastructure from the past five to six decades, PM Modi said, "Today vaccine producing countries and companies are much lesser as compared to the demands of vaccines. Imagine, if we didn't have any made-in-India vaccines, what would have happened? If you look at the last 5-6 decades, you will find India would take years and years to get vaccines from abroad. In fact, when other countries would finish vaccination, India wouldn't have begun."

"Be it vaccine of polio, smallpox, hepatitis B for these people of India has waited for decades. In 2014, when the people of India gave us the opportunity to serve, then the vaccine coverage of India was only 60%. At this pace of vaccination, it would have taken 40 years to complete. However to overcome this worrisome situation we launched Mission Indradhanush," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also condemned the misinformation being spread regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and cautioned people against the propaganda being peddled against the vaccines. He also informed that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

Downtrend in India's COVID-19 infections

With just over 100,000 new infections reported across India on Sunday, June 7, daily cases in the country dropped to their lowest level in over two months, highlighting the country's recovery from the devastating second wave of the virus outbreak. India reported 1,00,636 new Coronavirus cases today, down from 1.14 lakh infections yesterday, bringing the country's total infection count to 2,89,09,975. However, 2,427 people died in the period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed to 3,49,186.