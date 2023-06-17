'PM Modi's State Visit To US To Show Significant Result': Jaishankar Highlights Importance

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit starting June 21, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar lauded the honour bestowed by the US to PM Modi to address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time. The state visit of Indian PM to the US is also a moment of immense pride for India, he added. EAM S Jaishankar was speaking with the media while on a visit to the Badarpur Eco Park as part of his Vikas Tirth Yatra.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, he said, "PM will be on a state visit to the US. State visit means it is the highest level in terms of honour. Only a few people have been given this honour. It is happening for the first time that an Indian PM will address the US Congress for the second time. That's why its importance is huge." This US visit will have "significant outcomes," the External Affairs Minister further said.

Importance of a ‘State Visit’

‘State visit’ of a head of state of a different country to the United States of America is considered to be the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations between the United States and a foreign state. The visit in general is characterised by an emphasis on official public ceremonies. State visits can only occur on the invitation by the president of the United States in his capacity as the head of the United States. They are different from ‘Working visits’ during which the focus is on bilateral ties with less or no ceremonial aspects attached.

PM Narendra Modi’s past visits have been ‘Working Visits’ or ‘Official Working visits’, this will be the first ‘State visit’ by him to the United States, where he will be accorded a grand Guard of Honour at the White House on June 22 followed by bilateral talks with President Joe Biden. To commemorate the visit, a lavish state banquet will be hosted. It will serve as a platform for dignitaries from USA and India to deliberate on important matters of bilateral nature and foster deeper personal connections that are crucial for diplomatic relations. On June 23, a lunch will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Department.

PM Modi’s second address to US Congress

In a first, Prime Minister Modi will be the first Indian head of state to address the joint session of the US Congress for the second time. During his visit to the US in 2016, he had addressed the US Congress. He will be the sixth Indian PM to have been given the honour and the first to address the US Congress twice. The five other Indian Prime Ministers who addressed the US Congress include Manmohan Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Meanwhile, the practice for the ceremonial welcome of PM Narendra Modi has begun at the South lawns in the White House, Washington DC. He will be accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the White House during his official state visit from June 21 to 24.

Asked what message will this State Visit by PM Modi to the US send to China and Pakistan, the Union minister said, "When a prime minister visits a country, it is to take our (India's) relationship forward. I understand that it is a globalised world, so if something happens, it may or may not have an impact on others. We see it for our interests, from perspective of our relations".

