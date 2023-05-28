PM Modi's Strong Message To India From New Parliament | Full Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation from the new Parliament building, on Sunday expressed hope that the new building will witness the dawn of an Aatmanirbhar Bharata (Self-reliant India). Explaining the need for the new temple of democracy, PM Modi said, “The new Parliament isn't just a building but a symbol of aspirations of the 140 crore Indians.”

During his address, he also talked about the significance behind the installment of the historic ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha. Elaborating on the reason behind placing the golden sceptre near the speaker’s chair, PM Modi said that the Sengol symbolises justice, righteousness, and good governance.

Here’s the full text of PM Modi’s address at the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Respected Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh ji, Honourable Members of Parliament, all senior public representatives, distinguished guests, all other dignitaries, and my dear countrymen!

Some moments come in the development journey of every country, which becomes immortal forever. Some dates become indelible signatures of history on the forehead of time. Today, this day of May 28, 2023, is such an auspicious occasion. The country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75 years of independence. In this Amrit Mahotsav, the people of India have gifted this new building of Parliament to their democracy. This morning itself, in the Parliament House complex, an all-faith prayer has taken place. I congratulate all the countrymen for this golden moment of Indian democracy.

My dear Countrymen,

This is not just a building. It is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India's determination to the world. This new Parliament House will prove to be an important link connecting planning with reality, policy with construction, will power with action power, and resolution with achievement. This new building will become a means of realizing the dreams of our freedom fighters. This new building will witness the sunrise of self-reliant India. This new building will see the fulfillment of the resolutions of a developed India. This new building is also ideal for the coexistence of the new and the old.

New patterns are created only by walking on new paths. Today, new India is setting new goals, forging new paths. There is new enthusiasm, there is new enthusiasm. New journey, new thinking. The direction is new, the vision is new. The resolution is new, the faith is new. And today once again the whole world is looking at India, the determination of India, the intensity of the people of India, the spirit of the Indian people, with a sense of respect and hope. When India moves forward, the world moves forward. This new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India.

Today, on this historic occasion, the Holy Sengol has also been established in this new building of Parliament some time back. In the Great Chola Empire, Sengol was considered a symbol of the path of duty, the path of service, the path of the nation. Under the guidance of the sages of Rajaji and Adheenams, this Sengol became the symbol of the transfer of power. The saints of Adheenam, who had come specially from Tamil Nadu, were present in the Parliament this morning to bless us. I bow down to him again. This sacred Sengol has been established in the Lok Sabha under his guidance. Recently, a lot of information related to its history has been revealed in the media. I don't want to go into detail about it. But I believe, it is our good fortune that we have been able to return this sacred Sengol its dignity, its dignity. Whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament, this Sengol will continue to inspire us all.

India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy, the mother of democracy. Today India is also a big base of global democracy. Democracy is not just a system for us, it is a culture, an idea, a tradition. Our Vedas teach us the democratic ideals of Sabhas and Samitis. The system of ganas and republics is mentioned in texts like the Mahabharata. We have shown republics like Vaishali by living.

We have considered Lord Basaveshwara's Anubhav Mantapa as our pride. The inscription of 900 AD found in Tamil Nadu still surprises everyone. Our democracy is our inspiration, our constitution is our resolve. If anyone is the best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, then it is our Parliament. And this Parliament announces the rich culture that the country represents - Shete Nipadya-Manasya Charati Charato Bhag: Charaiveti, Charaiveti-Charaiveti. The one who stops, his luck also stops. But the one who keeps going, his fate moves ahead, touches the heights. And so, keep going, keep going. After slavery, our India started its new journey after losing a lot. That journey has gone through many ups and downs, overcoming many challenges, has entered the golden age of freedom. This Amrit Kaal is to forge new dimensions of development while preserving the heritage. This Amrit Kaal is to give a new direction to the country. This Amrit Kaal is to fulfill infinite dreams and innumerable aspirations. The call of this immortal time is -

A free motherland needs new values.

For a new festival, a new soul is needed.

Free song is happening, new melody is needed.

For a new festival, a new soul is needed.

And that's why this workplace, which is going to make India's future bright, should also be equally innovative, it should be modern.

Countrymen,

There was a time when India was counted among the most prosperous and luxurious nations of the world. From India's cities to palaces, from India's temples to sculptures, India's architecture proclaimed India's expertise. From the town planning of the Indus Civilization to the Mauryan pillars and stupas, from the magnificent temples built by the Cholas to the reservoirs and large dams, India's ingenuity amazed travelers from all over the world. But hundreds of years of slavery took away this pride from us. A time has also come when we start getting fascinated by the construction done in other countries. New India of the 21st century, India full of high spirit, is now leaving behind that thought of slavery. Today, India is once again turning that glorious stream of ancient times towards itself. And this new building of Parliament has become a living symbol of this effort. Today, every Indian is full of pride seeing the new Parliament House. This building has heritage as well as architecture. There is art as well as skill in this. There is culture in it as well as the voice of the constitution.

You see the interior of the Lok Sabha, it is based on the national bird, peacock. The interior of the Rajya Sabha is based on the national flower, lotus. And our national tree, Banyan, is also there in the premises of the Parliament. The diversity of different parts of our country, this new building has accommodated them all. Granite and sandstone brought from Rajasthan have been installed in it. The wooden work you are seeing has come from Maharashtra. The artisans of Bhadohi in UP have hand-woven the carpets for this. In a way, we will see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in every particle of this building

We all know how difficult it was becoming for everyone to complete their tasks in the old Parliament building. There were problems related to technology, there was a challenge related to the seating area. That is why for the last two and a half decades there was continuous discussion that the country needs a new Parliament building. And we also have to see that in the coming times, the number of seats will increase, the number of MPs will increase, and where those people will sit.

And so it was the need of the hour that a new building of the Parliament should be constructed. And I am glad that this grand building is fully equipped with modern facilities. You can see that at this time also the sunlight is coming directly in this hall. Electricity should be consumed to the minimum, gadgets with latest technology should be everywhere, full care has been taken of all these.

Just this morning I met a group of workers building this new Parliament building. This Parliament has also worked to provide employment to about 60 thousand workers. They have put in their sweat for this new building. I am happy that a digital gallery dedicated to labours have also been created in Parliament. And this might have happened for the first time in the world. Now their contribution in the construction of the Parliament has also become immortal.

If any expert assesses the last nine years, he will find that these nine years have been of new construction in India, of the welfare of the poor. Today we are proud of the construction of the new Parliament building, so I am also satisfied that 4 crore houses for the poor have been built in the last 9 years.

Today, when we are raising our heads after seeing this grand building, I am also satisfied with the 11 crore toilets built in the last 9 years, which have protected the dignity of women and raised their heads. Today, when we are talking about the facilities in this Parliament, I am satisfied that in the last 9 years, we have constructed more than 4 lakh kilometers of roads to connect the villages.

Today, when we are happy to see this eco-friendly building, I am satisfied that we have created more than 50,000 Amrit Sarovars to save every drop of water. Today, when we are celebrating seeing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of this new parliament building, I am satisfied that we have also built more than 30 thousand new panchayat buildings in the country. From Panchayat Bhawan to Parliament House, our loyalty is the same, our inspiration remained the same -

The development of the country is the development of the people of the country.

You must remember, on August 15, I had said from the Red Fort – this is the time, the right time. There comes a time in the history of every country when the consciousness of the country is awakened anew. Gandhiji's non-cooperation movement filled the whole country with a belief. Gandhi ji had connected every Indian with the resolution of Swaraj. This was the time when every Indian was fighting for freedom. We saw the result of this in the form of India's independence in 1947. This golden period of independence is also such a stage in the history of India.

25 years from now, India will complete 100 years of its independence. We also have an nectar period of 25 years. Together we have to make India a developed nation in these 25 years. The goal is big, the goal is also difficult, but today every countryman has to work hard for it, take new vows, take new resolutions, take a new pace. And history is witness that the faith of us Indians is not limited to India only.

Our freedom struggle had awakened a new consciousness in many countries of the world at that time. India got freedom from our freedom struggle and at the same time many countries started on the path of freedom. The faith of India had supported the faith of other countries. And therefore, when a country like India full of diversity, a country with such a large population, a country fighting so many challenges, moves forward with a belief, it also inspires many countries of the world.

Every success of India is going to be a reason for inspiration in the coming days in the form of success of different countries in different parts of the world. Today, if India removes poverty fast, it also inspires many countries to come out of poverty. India's determination to develop will become the strength of many other countries. That's why India's responsibility becomes bigger.

The first condition of success is the belief of being successful. This new Parliament House is going to give a new height to this faith. This will become a new inspiration for all of us in building a developed India. This Parliament House will awaken the sense of duty of every Indian. I am sure, the people's representatives who will sit in this Parliament, with new inspiration, will try to give a new direction to democracy.

We have to move forward with the spirit of Nation First. We have to keep the path of duty paramount- ‘Kattavyamev Kattavyam, Akartavyam Na Kattavyam’. We have to set an example by our behavior-Yadada Charati Shrestha Tattdev Itaro Janah. We have to keep improving ourselves continuously – ‘Uddhret Atmana Atmanam’.

This new parliament will give new energy and new strength to the world's largest democracy. Our workers have made this Parliament so grand with their sweat. Now it is the responsibility of all of us MPs to make it more divine with our dedication. The resolve of all of us 140 crore Indians as a nation is the lifeblood of this new Parliament. Every decision taken here is going to beautify the coming centuries. Every decision taken here will empower the generations to come. Every decision taken here will become the basis of India's bright future.

The path of empowerment of the poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, disabled, and every deprived family of the society, the path of giving priority to the deprived passes through here. Every brick, every wall, every particle of this new Parliament House is dedicated to the welfare of the poor. In the next 25 years, the new laws to be made in this new building of Parliament will make India a developed India. The laws to be made in this Parliament will help India out of poverty. The laws to be made in this Parliament will create new opportunities for the youth and women of the country.

I am sure, this new building of the Parliament will become the basis for the creation of a new India. A prosperous, strong and developed India, an India that walks more strongly on the path of policy, justice, truth, dignity and duty. I once again congratulate all the people of India for the new Parliament House.

Thank you!