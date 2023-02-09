PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition Protests: 'More Muck You Throw, More The Lotus Will Bloom'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition while addressing the Rajya Sabha- the Upper House of Parliament. The PM also commented on Congress' six-decade rule.

Taking a swipe at protesting opposition members, PM Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem. "Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal (They had dirt and I had 'gulal', whosoever had whatever they flung in the air)."

"Jitna keechad uchaloge, Kamal utna hi khilega (The more mud you throw, the more the lotus will bloom). Thank You for your indirect coordination in feeding the lotus," the PM said. Notably, Lotus is the party symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Prime Minister thanked all those MPs who participated in the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He, however, noted that it is unfortunate that the "behaviour and speech of some people is disappointing the country."

"The country is carefully hearing what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House," he said.

Targeting the former UPA government, PM Modi said, "I took a close look at UPA records. UPA created craters everywhere. They have wasted six decades, at that time small countries were progressing and moving forward."

Opposition parties used the debate on the motion to attack Modi and the government for aiding Adani's phenomenal rise during the last few years.

In his reply, Modi recounted the achievements of his government - from eliminating waiting for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections.

The effort was to create a brighter future and not look at political gains, he said.