PM Modi's Top Quotes At UNGA: 'Democracy Can Deliver, Democracy Has Delivered' & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday headed to New York to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). PM Modi reached New York after his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday, which took place at the White House. The Prime Minister was the first world leader to address the UN General Assembly and here are some of his top quotes.

PM Modi's top quotes from his address at the 76th UNGA

"Today India is racing to achieve its target of 450 GW of Clean energy; we have to answer our coming generations, that when it was time to make decisions, what those who were responsible were doing?"

"Keeping its responsibility towards humanity, India has resumed sending vaccines across the world; I invite the world's vaccine manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India."

"Today every 6th person in the world is an Indian; When India grows the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms."

"For the last 1.5 years, the world has been battling the biggest pandemic it has seen in the last 100 years. I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives and express my condolences to their families."

"The diversity of India is the biggest example of democracy."

"50 crore individuals are getting free treatment, India has given quality healthcare. India has made homeless families homeowners."

"Today we are drone mapping in more than 6 lakh villages and we are making an effort to give digital property records to crores. These records will reduce property disputes and is providing people with bank loans as well."

"India's vaccine platform, Cowin, offers digital support to access million vaccine doses every day."

"Our priority is that development should be all-inclusive, all-pervasive, universal and one that nurtures all."

"Democracy can deliver, Democracy has delivered."

"India is moving ahead swiftly to meet its renewable energy target. We are making efforts to make India the biggest green hydrogen energy hub."

"At this time Afghans, children, women, minorities of Afghanistan need help and we must fulfil our duty by providing them with this help."

"We have to ensure that Afghanistan soil is not used to spread terrorism or as a terror bed."

"Under the influence of regressive thinking, the countries that are using terrorism as a weapon have to understand that terrorism is an equal threat to them."

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, PM Modi said, "Move ahead fearlessly on your path, may you overcome all weaknesses and doubts."

Image: ANI