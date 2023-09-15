PM Modi's Tribute To Ram Jethmalani On His Birth Centenary: 'A Distinguished Figure'

Legal icon Ram Jethmalani's daughter Dr Shobha Gehani on Friday read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message at the fourth edition of The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. In a tribute to Ram Jethmalani, PM Modi said that the legal eagle possessed profound legal knowledge and had important perspectives on policy.

The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series: PM Modi's message

"I'm glad to know the initiative taken to organise the fourth edition of The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. Your endeavour to honour the memory of your father and abiding contribution to the field of law is commendable. A distinguished figure from the legal fraternity, late Ram Jethmalani possessed great knowledge of the law. As a legal practitioner, his skills were truly unparalleled.

He has left behind an indelible imprint on the legal landscape. Further, he also had an important perspective on policy. Widely respected by experts and common people, the body of work left behind by him will continue to guide and inspire young minds for years and years to come.

The lecture series being organised in his memory year after year is growing as a forum for discussion and debate on important issues. I'm sure that this initiative will also provide momentum to the idea of ease of justice which is about boosting access to justice as well as acceleration of justice delivery which is an important priority for all of us. By combining ease of doing business, ease of living and ease of justice in this 'Amrit Kaal', we can build a self-reliant, equitable and just new India.

I'm confident that distinguished speakers at this lecture series and esteemed figures from the legal community will provide valuable insights to align our legal system with the evolving demands of our time while steadfastly preserving the co-principles of justice.

Best wishes for the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series."