PM Modi's Upcoming Visit To US An ‘opportunity To Deepen Partnerships’: White House

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States will be an "opportunity to deepen partnerships" between two countries, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel on Monday, adding that the State Department and its secretary Antony Blinken are "critically involved" in PM Modi's upcoming visit.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relations, and we are close with India on a number of vital priorities. The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships," Patel said.

PM Modi's visit an opportunity to deepen partnerships: White House

The upcoming visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether it has been ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific or ensuring that it is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure, and more resilient, said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US. "Obviously, between India and the United States, there exists an opportunity to deepen trade issues and deepen security partnerships," he added.

Highlighting global challenges faced by India and the US, Patel said, "There's an opportunity to address some shared global challenges like global health and addressing the climate crisis. So, again, I'm not going to get ahead of the state visit, but we very much look forward to hosting the Indian government."

Earlier, the White House announced in a statement that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi for an official visit on June 22. "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023," read the statement released by the White House. " The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," the statement added.

(With ANI Inputs)